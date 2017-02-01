Erweiterte Funktionen
Suntec Real Estate Investment - XFRA P3G: EX CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT TODAY
01.02.17 07:41
Das folgende Insteument wird heute, am 01.02.2017, EX Kapitalmassnahme
gehandelt.
Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument will be traded EX capital adjustment today.
Due to technical reasons the EX indicato will not be displayed.
SG1Q52922370 P3G SUNTEC REAL EST. INV. UTS
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,107 €
|1,11 €
|-0,003 €
|-0,27%
|01.02./13:09
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SG1Q52922370
|A0DN04
|1,23 €
|0,94 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|1,107 €
|-0,27%
|09:15
|Hamburg
|1,097 €
|-1,26%
|08:06
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,171 $
|-2,42%
|30.01.17
Aktuell
