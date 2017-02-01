Walt Disney To Pay $100 Mln To End No-Poaching Lawsuit
01.02.17 04:19
dpa-AFX
BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co.
(DIS) agreed to pay $100 million to resolve claims it colluded with other animation studios to not hire one another's workers in California, where allegations of no-poaching pacts have plagued technology companies for years.
Disney and three of its units are the last remaining defendants in a class-action case alleging the studios conspired to suppress wages through a "gentleman's agreement" to not recruit each other's workers.
Comcast Corp.'s DreamWorks Animation SKG previously agreed to a $50 million settlement, while two Sony Pictures units and Blue Sky Studios reached accords totaling $19 million.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|102,68 €
|102,30 €
|0,38 €
|+0,37%
|01.02./14:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2546871060
|855686
|104,40 €
|76,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|102,68 €
|+0,37%
|13:57
|München
|102,96 €
|+0,97%
|08:06
|Frankfurt
|102,641 €
|+0,66%
|11:23
|Düsseldorf
|102,67 €
|+0,54%
|09:33
|Stuttgart
|102,70 €
|+0,48%
|09:04
|Xetra
|102,40 €
|+0,10%
|13:21
|NYSE
|110,65 $
|0,00%
|31.01.17
|Berlin
|102,46 €
|-0,21%
|12:28
|Hamburg
|102,66 €
|-0,64%
|08:06
|Hannover
|102,66 €
|-0,64%
|08:06
