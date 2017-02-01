Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Walt Disney":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Walt Disney To Pay $100 Mln To End No-Poaching Lawsuit




01.02.17 04:19
dpa-AFX


BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co.

(DIS) agreed to pay $100 million to resolve claims it colluded with other animation studios to not hire one another's workers in California, where allegations of no-poaching pacts have plagued technology companies for years.


Disney and three of its units are the last remaining defendants in a class-action case alleging the studios conspired to suppress wages through a "gentleman's agreement" to not recruit each other's workers.


Comcast Corp.'s DreamWorks Animation SKG previously agreed to a $50 million settlement, while two Sony Pictures units and Blue Sky Studios reached accords totaling $19 million.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
102,68 € 102,30 € 0,38 € +0,37% 01.02./14:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2546871060 855686 104,40 € 76,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		102,68 € +0,37%  13:57
München 102,96 € +0,97%  08:06
Frankfurt 102,641 € +0,66%  11:23
Düsseldorf 102,67 € +0,54%  09:33
Stuttgart 102,70 € +0,48%  09:04
Xetra 102,40 € +0,10%  13:21
NYSE 110,65 $ 0,00%  31.01.17
Berlin 102,46 € -0,21%  12:28
Hamburg 102,66 € -0,64%  08:06
Hannover 102,66 € -0,64%  08:06
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
260 Zahlen von Walt Disney 13.01.17
61 Walt Disney 19.12.16
  Löschung 23.12.15
4 Allzeithoch am 10.2.2014 Wal. 04.02.15
2 Kauf ????? 12.04.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...