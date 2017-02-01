Erweiterte Funktionen


Turkey Manufacturing Downturn Eases In January




01.02.17 08:44
dpa-AFX


ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing sector deteriorated further in January, though the rate of contraction eased since December, survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.


The headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry Turkey Manufacturing PMI rose to 48.7 in January from 47.7 in December. However, any reading below 50 suggests contraction in the sector.


Among components, new orders and production continued to fall in January. At the same time, the volume of new export business registered an increase.


Employment level in the sector remained stable in January, after growing in the previous five months.


On the price front, inflationary pressures remained strong at the start of the year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:54 , dpa-AFX
Gold Flat Ahead Of FOMC Decision
13:54 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Größte Spielwarenmesse weltweit i [...]
13:51 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partne [...]
13:51 , dpa-AFX
Pitney-Bowes Lowers FY17 Earnings Outlook
13:49 , dpa-AFX
Dominion Resources Inc Q4 Earnings Advance [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...