Toshiba Reportedly To Exit Nuclear Construction Business




01.02.17 03:35
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toshiba Corp. plans to stop building nuclear power plants after incurring billions of dollars in losses trying to complete long-delayed projects in the U.

S., a move that could have widespread ramifications for the future of the nuclear-power industry, the Wall Street Journal reported citing a Toshiba executive familiar with the matter.


The Japanese industrial conglomerate is set to announce plans to exit nuclear construction by the middle of February. The executive also reportedly said Toshiba's chairman, Shigenori Shiga, and Danny Roderick, a Toshiba executive and the former head of its Pittsburgh-based nuclear power unit, Westinghouse Electric Co., are expected to step down.


Toshiba's decision deals a fatal blow to its ambitions to become a major player in the nuclear construction business. The company has bet aggressively on Westinghouse's AP1000 reactor design, which it hoped would anchor a new generation of nuclear power plants that were supposed to be easier to build and to deliver on time.


Westinghouse will continue to design nuclear reactors, the Toshiba executive reportedly said, and is expected to complete construction work at two U.S. nuclear facilities it is still in the process of building-in Georgia and South Carolina, commissioned by utilities Southern Co. and Scana Corp., respectively.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



