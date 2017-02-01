Sweden Manufacturing PMI Highest Since Mid-2010

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace since mid 2010, driven by marked growth in output and employment, survey results from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed Wednesday.





The services Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 62.0 in January from 60.2 in December. In contrast, economists had expected the index to fall slightly to 60.0

Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. Moreover, this was the highest reading since autumn 2010.

The sub-index for production rose by 3.0 points to 68.0 in January from 65.0 in the previous month.

Higher production requirements forced firms to raise their workforce numbers in January. The corresponding index increased to 61.1 from 57.6 in December.

Meanwhile, the indicator for supplier delivery times dropped slightly to 60.6 from 60.9.

