Erweiterte Funktionen


Spain's Manufacturing Sector Strongest Since 2015




01.02.17 11:58
dpa-AFX


MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's manufacturing sector expanded at the fastest pace in more than a year in January, survey results from Markit showed Wednesday.


The Purchasing Managers' Index rose unexpectedly to 55.6 in January from 55.3 in December. The score was forecast to fall to 55.


A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. The reading signaled the strongest growth since May 2015.


New orders increased at a sharp pace that was little-changed from that seen in December. The key highlight from the latest survey was the sharpest rise in employment since July 1998, while business sentiment picked up.


On the price front, rates of both input cost and output price inflation quickened markedly amid reports of higher raw material costs.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:46 , dpa-AFX
Cameco To Seek Remedies For TEPCO's Cont [...]
13:40 , dpa-AFX
Volkswagen Agree To Pay About $1.2 Bln T [...]
13:38 , dpa-AFX
ADP Q2 Profit Surges
13:34 , dpa-AFX
PPL Corporation Reports 39% Rise In Q4 Pro [...]
13:33 , dpa-AFX
Wisconsin Energy Group Profit Falls 2% In Q [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...