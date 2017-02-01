Erweiterte Funktionen

Siemens Q1 Profit Climbs, Orders Down; Lifts FY17 Earnings View




01.02.17 07:20
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK) reported first-quarter net income of 1.94 billion euros, 25 percent higher than last year's 1.56 billion euros.

Basic earnings per share were 2.35 euros, compared to 1.89 euros a year ago.


On a nominal basis, revenue grew 1 percent to 19.12 billion euros from 18.89 billion euros last year. Revenue was up 3 percent on a comparable basis, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects.


Orders of 19.55 billion euros declined 14 percent from the previous year mainly as the prior-year quarter included a higher volume from large orders.


The company said its order intake continues to exceed revenue.


Looking ahead, the company said it has raised the previous expectation for earnings per share for fiscal 2017. Siemens said it now expects basic earnings per share in the range of 7.20 euros to 7.70 euros, compared to previous expectation of 6.80 euros to 7.20 euros.


Siemens also raised expectation for the profit margin of Industrial Business to 11.0 percent to 12.0 percent from the range of 10.5 percent to 11.5 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



