SEB's Annual Accounts 2016

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken":

Excluding items affecting comparability the operating result was SEK 20.3bn and return on equity 11.3 per cent.



The operating result for 2016 amounted to SEK 14.9bn (20.9) and the return on equity was 7.8 per cent.

"Following a cautious start of the year, business sentiment grew more positive and event-driven transactions picked up. Large corporate credit demand rose and SEB participated in a number of large initial public offerings in the Nordic region. Both in Sweden and in the Baltic countries we saw that domestically focused SMEs showed a growing willingness to invest. Customers need for advisory and risk management services was high throughout the year", says Annika Falkengren, SEB's President and CEO, commenting on the result.

Operating income for the fourth quarter amounted to SEK 11.6bn, an increase of 8 per cent compared to the third quarter this year. Operating expenses amounted to SEK 5.7bn (5.4). Operating profit for the fourth quarter was SEK 5.6bn (5.2) and return on equity 12.3 per cent.

Asset quality remained high. The net credit loss level was 8 basis points for the quarter. The liquidity coverage ratio was 168 per cent (128 at year-end 2015). The capital position was strong with a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 18.8 per cent (18.8 at year-end 2015). Our own assessment of the CET1 requirement, including the maturity floor and corporate risk weights, amounted to 16.9 per cent, resulting in a buffer of 1.9 per cent.

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend to the shareholders of SEK 5.50 per share (5.25) for 2016.

Download Annika Falkengren's presentation here: http://sebgroup.com/siteassets/investor_relations1/presentations/interim/pressco nference_2016_q4.pdf

Download Fact Book here: http://sebgroup.com/siteassets/investor_relations1/factbook/2016_q4_factbook.pdf

For further information, please contact Jan Erik Back, CFO, +46 8 22 19 00 Jonas SÃ¶derberg, Head of Investor Relations, +46 8 763 83 19; +46 73 521 02 66 Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg, Head of Corporate Communication, +46 8 763 85 77, +46 70 550 35 00

This is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 7 am CET, on 1 February 2017.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group. As a relationship bank, SEB in Sweden and the Baltic countries offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway and Germany the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 31 December 2016, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 2,621bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,781bn. The Group has around 15,300 employees. Read more about SEB at http://www.sebgroup.com.

Annual Accounts 2016: http://hugin.info/136036/R/2075016/780160.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB via GlobeNewswire

B11BQ00R1

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM