Regeneron And Sanofi Say Canada Approves Kevzara




01.02.17 07:22
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

(REGN) and Sanofi said that Health Canada approved Kevzara (sarilumab), an interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor antibody, for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis or RA who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more biologic or non-biologic Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs or DMARDs.


RA is a systemic inflammatory disease that can affect multiple joints in the body. In RA, inflammation manifests in the lining of the joints causing pain, swelling, joint damage and can lead to deformity. RA impacts 70 million adults worldwide. In Canada alone, RA affects approximately 300,000 people. RA is most common in people between 40 and 60 years old; however, it can occur in adults at any age.


Kevzara is expected to be available to patients in Canada soon and there will be a patient support program at the time of product availability. The companies are committed to helping patients who are prescribed Kevzara gain access to the medicine and receive the support they may need. In Canada, Kevzara will be marketed by Sanofi Genzyme, the specialty care global business unit of Sanofi.


The resubmission of the sarilumab Biologics License Application (BLA) to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected in the first quarter of 2017. This resubmission is subject to successful completion of an inspection by FDA of Sanofi's Le Trait fill and finish facility, with an anticipated action date in the second quarter.


The European Medicines Agency accepted for review the Marketing Authorization Application for sarilumab in July 2016 and a decision is expected later this year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



