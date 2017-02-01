Pound Rises Ahead Of U.K. Manufacturing PMI Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Wednesday, Markit publishes U.



K. manufacturing PMI data for January. The corresponding index is forecast to drop to 55.9 in January from 56.1 in December.

Ahead of the data, the pound rose against its major rivals.

As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8565 against the euro, 1.2466 against the Swiss franc, 1.2601 against the U.S. dollar and 142.89 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

