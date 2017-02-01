Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Little Changed After U.K. Nationwide House Price Index




01.02.17 08:18
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. Nationwide house price index for January was released in the pre-European session on Wednesday at 2.00 am ET.


After the data, the pound changed little against its major rivals.


As of 2:01 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8582 against the euro, 1.2449 against the Swiss franc, 1.2565 against the U.S. dollar and 142.29 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:54 , dpa-AFX
Gold Flat Ahead Of FOMC Decision
13:54 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Größte Spielwarenmesse weltweit i [...]
13:51 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partne [...]
13:51 , dpa-AFX
Pitney-Bowes Lowers FY17 Earnings Outlook
13:49 , dpa-AFX
Dominion Resources Inc Q4 Earnings Advance [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...