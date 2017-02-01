Mondi Plc: Peter Oswald To Succeed David Hathorn As Group CEO

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Mondi":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mondi plc (MNDI.L) announced that David Hathorn, Group CEO, has informed the Board of his decision to retire.



Peter Oswald, currently an Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Europe & International Division, will succeed David as Group CEO.

David and Peter will work together over the next three months and David will stand down as Group CEO and as a director of Mondi plc and Mondi Limited at the conclusion of the Annual General Meetings on 11 May 2017.

Peter has over 25 years' experience in the packaging and paper sector with detailed knowledge of operations and extensive experience of the acquisition, disposal, restructuring, turnaround and organic growth of businesses. He began his career with Deutsche Bank and automotive company KTM.

