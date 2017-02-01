Julius Baer FY16 Profit Surges; Lifts Dividend

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Julius Baer Group":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss private banking group Julius Baer Group Ltd.



(JBAXY.PK, JBARF.PK) reported Monday that its fiscal 2016 net profit attributable to shareholders, on IFRS basis, increased by 411 percent to 619 million Swiss francs. Earnings rose by 414 perent to 2.85 franc per share.

The prior-year period's results included provision of $547.25 million or 521 million francs for a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice or DOJ regarding the legacy U.S. cross-border business.

Adjusted net profit for the year grew by 153 percent to 706 million francs, while adjusted earnings per share rose by 154 percent to 3.23 francs per share. Excluding the 2015 provision, adjusted net profit for the latest period rose by 1 percent.

The company's assets under management or AUM rose 12 percent to 336 billion francs.

The company's board of directors intends to propose to the annual general meeting of shareholders to increase the ordinary dividend by 9 percent to 1.20 francs per share.

Dr. Jan Bielinski, Chief Communications Officer, will retire from the Executive Board of Julius Baer Group at the end of June 2017 on grounds of age after more than 30 years with Julius Baer.

He will be succeeded as chief communications officer by Larissa Alghisi Rubner on 1 July 2017, when she will join the Executive Board of the Group.

