Japan Manufacturing Sector Accelerates In January - Nikkei




01.02.17 02:12
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan picked up steam in January, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.7.


That's up from 52.4 in December, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.


Individually, operating conditions improved at the sharpest rate in almost three years.


New orders increased at a faster rate, while employment and goods produced also expanded.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



