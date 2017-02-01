Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

The first allotment for the tax year 5 April 2017, of New Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny per share in Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the "Company") under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2016/2017 (the "Offers"), (which was launched on 29 November 2016) took place on 31 January 2017.

Pursuant to the Prospectus, the Company offered a 1% discount on issue costs to existing shareholders and 0.5% discount on issue costs to new subscribers.



This early bird discount was available to investors whom subscribed for New Shares for the first £7.5m across the six VCTs participating in the Offers. The cost of these discounts is being borne by the Manager, Albion Ventures LLP.

The Company has received applications for 4,249,243 New Ordinary shares at an issue price of 20.9 pence per share from existing shareholders and 1,647,857 New Ordinary shares at an issue price of 21.0 pence per share for new subscribers, both of which qualified for the early bird discount. A further 12,460,938 New Ordinary shares will be allotted at an issue price of 21.1 pence per share. The net proceeds for this allotment by the Company are approximately £3,758,000.

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority for 18,358,038 New Ordinary shares to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the New Ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities. The New Ordinary shares rank pari passu with the existing shares in issue.

It is expected that admission will become effective, and that dealings in the shares will commence on or before 8.00 a.m. on 2 February 2017.

The Offers constitute separate offers made by each of the Albion VCT's which are participating in it. As at this closing on 31 January 2017, in total, the amount raised across the Albion VCTs under the Offers was £25,295,000 (of which £1,185,000 relates to tax year 2017/2018) and will remain open until 29 September 2017 (unless fully subscribed before this date). Following this allotment and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's capital as at 31 January 2017 consists of 302,351,842 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 36,375,000 Ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 265,976,842, which may be used by shareholders and other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

