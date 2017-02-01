Ireland Manufacturing Growth Robust In January

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing activity expanded strongly at the start of the year, driven by sharper rises in output and new orders, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.





The seasonally adjusted Investec Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped slightly to 55.5 in January from 55.7 in the previous month. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

New orders rose for the sixth successive month in January, marking its strongest growth since July 2015.

Consequently, firms raised their production at the quickest pace in a year-and-a-half. Higher production requirements forced them to take on extra staff again in January.

On the price front, input price inflation accelerated markedly in January and was the fastest since October 2012. Increased commodity prices, the weakness of the euro against the US dollar and higher charges by UK suppliers were the factors behind cost pressures.

"Another new addition to the PMI this month is the Future Output index. While the rate of optimism implied by this moderated slightly in January, with more than 90 percent of firms expecting to see output levels either being maintained or increased over the coming year, it is clear that sentiment on the whole remains positive," Philip O'Sullivan, Chief Economist at Investec Ireland, said.

