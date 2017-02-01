Invitation Homes Prices IPO Of 77.00 Mln Shares At $20/shr

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Invitation Homes Inc.



, owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes in desirable neighborhoods across America, announced that it priced an initial public offering of 77 million shares of its common stock at $20.00 per share.

The shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol "INVH" beginning February 1, 2017. Invitation Homes has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 11.55 million shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts. The offering is expected to close on February 6, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.

Invitation Homes plans to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with borrowings under its anticipated new term loan facility, to repay existing indebtedness and to pay fees and expenses related to the offering.

