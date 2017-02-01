Erweiterte Funktionen
Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss PMI
01.02.17 09:42
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss SVME purchasing managers index for January is due at 3:30 am ET Wednesday.
Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc rise against the yen, the U.S. dollar and the euro, it fell against the pound.
As of 3:25 am ET, the euro was trading at 1.2445 against the pound, 1.0681 against the euro, 0.9898 against the U.S. dollar and 114.54 against the yen.
