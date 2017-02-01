Erweiterte Funktionen


Franc Little Changed After Swiss PMI




01.02.17 09:47
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss SVME purchasing managers index for January was released at 3:30 am ET Wednesday.


After the data, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.


As of 3:31 am ET, the euro was trading at 1.2444 against the pound, 1.0681 against the euro, 0.9897 against the U.S. dollar and 114.55 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:49 , dpa-AFX
Dominion Resources Inc Q4 Earnings Advance [...]
13:46 , dpa-AFX
Cameco To Seek Remedies For TEPCO's Cont [...]
13:40 , dpa-AFX
Volkswagen Agree To Pay About $1.2 Bln T [...]
13:38 , dpa-AFX
ADP Q2 Profit Surges
13:34 , dpa-AFX
PPL Corporation Reports 39% Rise In Q4 Pro [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...