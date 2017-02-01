Erweiterte Funktionen
Franc Little Changed After Swiss PMI
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss SVME purchasing managers index for January was released at 3:30 am ET Wednesday.
After the data, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.
As of 3:31 am ET, the euro was trading at 1.2444 against the pound, 1.0681 against the euro, 0.9897 against the U.S. dollar and 114.55 against the yen.
