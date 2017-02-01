Erweiterte Funktionen


Eurozone Factory Growth At 69-Month High




01.02.17 11:03
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurzone manufacturing sector expanded more than initially estimated in January to the strongest level in sixty-nine months, final data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.


The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, climbed to 55.2 in January from 54.9 in December.


That was just above the preliminary reading of 55.1. Any score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.


Output growth held steady at December's 32-month record, underpinned by the strongest inflows of new business and the fastest job creation since the first half of 2011.


On the price front, both input costs and output prices grew at an accelerated pace in January.


Austria, the Netherlands and Germany recorded the strongest rates of expansion. Meanwhile, downturn in Greece accelerated at the start of the year.


"If current growth of manufacturing activity and the associated rise in prices is sustained, rhetoric at the ECB is likely to become more hawkish, albeit tempered with caution over the potential for political developments to cloud the outlook," Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



