European Shares Rally On Earnings, Strong Manufacturing Data

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rallied on Wednesday, led by financials and commodity-related stocks, as investors digested a deluge of strong earnings reports and manufacturing data out of China, the U.



K. and Europe added to optimism about global growth.

China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for January came in at 51.3, higher than a forecast of 51.2, suggesting that China's recent recovery remains largely intact at the start of the New Year.

Activity in the U.K. manufacturing sector expanded in January for the sixth straight month, although the final PMI score edged down to 55.9 from 56.1, matching forecasts.

Eurozone manufacturing sector expanded more than initially estimated in January to the strongest level in sixty-nine months, final data from IHS Markit showed. The corresponding PMI climbed to 55.2 from 54.9 in December.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up almost 1 percent at 363.67 in late opening deals after declining 0.7 percent on Tuesday on growing worries about U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies.

The German DAX was also up 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index was rallying 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving up 0.9 percent.

Swiss private banking group Julius Baer Group climbed 3 percent after its 2016 adjusted net profit more than doubled. Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, Lloyds Banking Group and UniCredit rose 1-2 percent.

German industrial conglomerate Siemens rallied nearly 5 percent after raising its 2017 profit forecast.

Shares of Volvo jumped 7 percent. The Swedish truck maker lifted dividend after reporting a sharp rise in fourth-quarter net profit on top of healthy sales.

Drug maker Roche Holding rose 1.5 percent on a Bloomberg report that it is considering options for its diabetes-care business including a sale.

Drugmakers AstraZeneca, Shire and Hikma Pharma rallied 2-3 percent in London after Trump on Tuesday played a balancing act between controlling prices and loosening regulations.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta, BHP Billiton, Glencore and Rio Tinto climbed 1-2 percent while energy major Tullow Oil advanced 1.8 percent and Royal Dutch Shell added half a percent.

Electrolux shares tumbled 3 percent. The Swedish home appliances giant proposed a higher dividend for the year 2016 after posting a decline in organic sales for the fourth quarter.

