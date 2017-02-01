Euro Rises Against Most Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.





The euro rose to a 2-day high of 1.0689 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0678.

Against the pound and the yen, the euro advanced to 0.8590 and 122.22 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8581 and 121.77, respectively.

If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.08 against the franc, 0.89 against the pound and 124.00 against the yen.

