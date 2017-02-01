Erweiterte Funktionen



Euro Mixed Ahead Of PMI Reports




01.02.17 09:55
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Wednesday, Markit Economics is due to release its manufacturing PMI figures for Italy.

PMI reports for France and Germany are due at 3:50 am ET and 3:55 am ET, respectively. The manufacturing PMI for the Eurozone is due 4:00 am ET.


Ahead of the reports, the euro showed mixed trading against the other major currencies. While the euro rose against the U.S. dollar and the yen, it fell against the pound and the Swiss franc.


As of 3:40 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8582 against the pound, 1.0682 against the Swiss franc, 1.0793 against the U.S. dollar and 122.43 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,07954 1,07969 -0,0002 -0,01% 01.02./13:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
EU0009652759 965275 1,16 1,03
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		1,07954 -0,01%  13:52
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
283256 QV ultimate (unlimited) 13:28
78 News, Fakten, Entwicklungen zu. 10:37
2387 SCHWER-Gewichte in SILBER 09:20
  Löschung 27.01.17
66286 Der EUR/USD 2,0 Thread 27.01.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...