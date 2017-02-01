Erweiterte Funktionen
Euro Little Changed After Eurozone PMI
01.02.17 10:18
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:00 am ET Wednesday, Markit released its January manufacturing PMI for the eurozone.
After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.
As of 4:01 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8584 against the pound, 1.0683 against the Swiss franc, 1.0799 against the U.S. dollar and 122.39 against the yen.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,07949
|1,07969
|-0,0002
|-0,02%
|01.02./13:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|EU0009652759
|965275
|1,16
|1,03
-0,02%
5,62
-1,23%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,07949
|-0,02%
|13:49
= Realtime
Aktuell
