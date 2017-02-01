Equity Residential Issues 2017 Outlook
01.02.17 00:29
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equity Residential (EQR) announced the company has established an FFO guidance range of $3.01 to $3.11 per share for 2017. The company expects normalized FFO in a range of $3.05 to $3.15 per share for 2017. The company expects EPS in a range of $1.92 to $2.02 for full year 2017. Same store revenue is expected to increase 1.0% to 2.25% for the fiscal year.
Equity Residential has established an FFO guidance range of $0.68 to $0.72 per share for the first quarter of 2017. The company expects normalized FFO in a range of $0.71 to $0.75 per share for the first quarter of 2017. The company expects EPS in a range of $0.32 to $0.36.
For the fourth-quarter, earnings per share was $0.75 compared to $0.55 in the fourth quarter of 2015. FFO (NAREIT), was $0.80 per share compared to $0.92. Normalized FFO was $0.79 per share compared to $0.93. On a same store fourth quarter to fourth quarter comparison, which includes 70,881 apartment units, revenues increased 2.9%.
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|55,817 €
|56,457 €
|-0,64 €
|-1,13%
|01.02./12:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US29476L1070
|985334
|70,95 €
|53,51 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|NYSE
|60,77 $
|0,00%
|31.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|55,76 €
|-0,61%
|09:33
|München
|55,82 €
|-0,69%
|08:03
|Frankfurt
|55,817 €
|-1,13%
|08:15