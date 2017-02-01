Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Electrolux B":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Electrolux Turns To Profit In Q4; Organic Sales, Latin America Weak; Stock Dips




01.02.17 09:51
dpa-AFX


STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish home appliances giant Electrolux AB (0MDT.

L, 0GQ1.L, ELUXY.PK) reported Wednesday a profit in its fourth quarter, compared to loss last year, despite weak Latin American results and nearly flat European sales. On an organic basis, sales declined. The company also proposed a higher dividend for the year 2016.


For the fourth quarter, income was 1.27 billion Swedish kronor, compared to last year's loss of 393 million kronor. Earnings per share were 4.40 kronor, compared to loss of 1.37 kronor a year ago.


Operating income was 1.62 billion kronor, compared to loss of 202 million kronor a year ago. The prior year's operating income included costs of 1.66 billion kronor related to the not completed acquisition of GE Appliances.


Major Appliances North America and Asia/Pacific recorded growth of 24 percent and 41 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, Europe, Middle East and Africa posted lower income, while Latin America slipped to a loss.


Net sales increased 1.1 percent to 32.14 billion kronor from prior year's 31.79 billion kronor as currency translation had a positive impact of 4%. Organic sales declined by 3%.


In the quarter, sales for Major Appliances North America grew 4 percent, despite impact of increased price pressure in the market and lower sales volumes of products under private labels.


Meanwhile, significantly weaker market demand and cost measures hurt sales for Major Appliances Latin America by 10.2 percent.


The company noted that sales for Small Appliances also declined, mainly as a result of actions to exit from unprofitable product categories.


Further, the company said its Board proposed a dividend for 2016 of 7.50 kronor, higher than last year's 6.50 kronor per share, to be paid in two installments.


The first installment is estimated to be paid on March 30, and the second installment on October 2, 2017.


Separately, Electrolux said it has appointed Ricardo Cons as Head of Major Appliances Latin America, and Executive Vice President of AB Electrolux, effective immediately.


Cons has been interim head of the business area since October 1, 2016, replacing Ruy Hirschheimer who resigned from the company.


In Sweden, Electrolux shares were losing 3.05 percent to 225.40 kronor.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
24,632 € 24,632 € -   € 0,00% 01.02./13:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0000103814 853138 25,55 € 18,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		24,632 € 0,00%  31.01.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 26,00 $ +5,52%  20.01.17
München 24,69 € +0,71%  08:08
Stuttgart 23,909 € +0,29%  08:03
Berlin 24,60 € +0,22%  08:08
Frankfurt 24,362 € -0,67%  09:01
Düsseldorf 23,91 € -3,51%  09:33
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
7 Konservativer Dividendenwert 19.02.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...