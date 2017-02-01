Erweiterte Funktionen

Electrolux Turns To Profit In Q4 On Higher Sales; Lifts Dividend




01.02.17 08:26
dpa-AFX


STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish home appliances giant Electrolux AB (0MDT.

L, 0GQ1.L, ELUXY.PK) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter income was 1.27 billion Swedish kronor, compared to last year's loss of 393 million kronor. Earnings per share were 4.43 kronor, compared to loss of 1.38 kronor a year ago.


Net sales increased 1.1 percent to 32.14 billion kronor from prior year's 31.79 billion kronor. Organic sales declined by 3%, while currency translation had a positive impact of 4% on net sales.


Further, the company said its Board proposed a dividend for 2016 of 7.50 kronor, higher than last year's 6.50 kronor per share, to be paid in two installments.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
24,632 € 24,632 € -   € 0,00% 01.02./13:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0000103814 853138 25,55 € 18,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		24,632 € 0,00%  31.01.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 26,00 $ +5,52%  20.01.17
München 24,69 € +0,71%  08:08
Stuttgart 23,909 € +0,29%  08:03
Berlin 24,60 € +0,22%  08:08
Frankfurt 24,362 € -0,67%  09:01
Düsseldorf 23,91 € -3,51%  09:33
  = Realtime
