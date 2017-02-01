Electrolux Turns To Profit In Q4 On Higher Sales; Lifts Dividend

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Electrolux B":

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish home appliances giant Electrolux AB (0MDT.



L, 0GQ1.L, ELUXY.PK) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter income was 1.27 billion Swedish kronor, compared to last year's loss of 393 million kronor. Earnings per share were 4.43 kronor, compared to loss of 1.38 kronor a year ago.

Net sales increased 1.1 percent to 32.14 billion kronor from prior year's 31.79 billion kronor. Organic sales declined by 3%, while currency translation had a positive impact of 4% on net sales.

Further, the company said its Board proposed a dividend for 2016 of 7.50 kronor, higher than last year's 6.50 kronor per share, to be paid in two installments.

