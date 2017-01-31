DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Munich Re":

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec.



26 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

01.02.2017 / 10:05 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares

1. Details of issuer

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Königinstraße 107 80802 München Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

31 Jan 2017

4. Share-position

Share-position in total amount of shares % issued Resulting 3.0208 % 161,053,897 situation Previous 0.0001 % / publication

5. Details

absolute in % direct indirect (via subsidiary direct indirect (via subsidiary or third person, Sec. 71d or third person, Sec. 71d para. 1 AktG) para. 1 AktG) 4,865,058 0 3.0208 % 0 %

Language: English Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Königinstraße 107 80802 München Germany Internet: www.munichre.com

518001 01.02.2017

