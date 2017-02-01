DGAP-News: Nordex Group acquires SSP Technology A/S (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nordex":

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Takeover Nordex Group acquires SSP Technology A/S

- Nordex seeks to expand engineering skills to develop even more efficient rotors

- Modern rotor blades lower the cost of energy from wind

Hamburg, 1 February 2017. The Nordex Group is acquiring SSP Technology A/S, a developer and manufacturer of rotor blade moulds and the holder of numerous patents for the production processes for this component. The acquisition includes IP rights, around 70 employees and the facilities with a floor area of some 10,000 square metres in Kirkeby (Denmark).

With this transaction, Nordex aims to reinforce its technological position in the development of even larger and more efficient turbines. Looking forward, the greater integration of mould and prototype engineering will allow Nordex to respond more flexibly to fast-changing market conditions. Nordex develops and produces rotor blades at its facilities in Germany and in Spain and also works with external partners in production and mould engineering.

"Our partnership with SSP Technology extends as far back as 2003 and has always been very successful and constructive. I am convinced that we will be able to significantly strengthen our innovation ability by integrating the blade experts at SSP. Rotor blades are key to lowering the cost of energy," explains Jose Luis Blanco, COO of Nordex SE.

SSP Technology A/S was founded in 2001 and has been engineering rotor blade moulds and prototypes for turbines of between 1.5 and 8.0 MW since then. The largest rotor blade prototype produced by SSP to date has a length of almost 90 metres.

For more information, please contact:

Nordex SE Ralf Peters Telephone + 49 40 300 30 - 1522 rpeters@nordex-online.com

