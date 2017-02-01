Erweiterte Funktionen


China Manufacturing PMI Slips To 51.3 In January




01.02.17 03:02
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in January, albeit at a slightly slower pace, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.3.


That exceeded expectations for 51.2, although it was down from 51.4 in December.


The bureau also said that its non-manufacturing PMI came in at 54.6 in January, in line with forecasts and up from 54.5 in the previous month.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:58 , dpa-AFX
Oil Above $53 Ahead Of Inventories, Fed
13:54 , dpa-AFX
Gold Flat Ahead Of FOMC Decision
13:54 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Größte Spielwarenmesse weltweit i [...]
13:51 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partne [...]
13:51 , dpa-AFX
Pitney-Bowes Lowers FY17 Earnings Outlook
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...