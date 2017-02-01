Erweiterte Funktionen
China Manufacturing PMI Slips To 51.3 In January
01.02.17 03:02
dpa-AFX
BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in January, albeit at a slightly slower pace, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.3.
That exceeded expectations for 51.2, although it was down from 51.4 in December.
The bureau also said that its non-manufacturing PMI came in at 54.6 in January, in line with forecasts and up from 54.5 in the previous month.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
13:58 , dpa-AFXOil Above $53 Ahead Of Inventories, Fed
13:54 , dpa-AFXGold Flat Ahead Of FOMC Decision
13:54 , dpa-AFXROUNDUP: Größte Spielwarenmesse weltweit i [...]
13:51 , dpa-AFXDGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partne [...]
13:51 , dpa-AFXPitney-Bowes Lowers FY17 Earnings Outlook