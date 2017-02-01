China Manufacturing PMI On Tap For Wednesday

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Wednesday release January figures for its manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.





The manufacturing PMI is expected to show a score of 51.2, down from 51.4 in December. The non-manufacturing PMI came in at 54.5 in December.

Japan will see January figures for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei; in December, the index score was 52.8.

A number of other countries will see January manufacturing PMI numbers from Nikkei, including Vietnam (52.4 in December), Taiwan (56.2), South Korea (49.4) and Indonesia (49.0).

The Reserve Bank of Australia will release its commodity price index for January; in December, the index surged 45.5 percent on year to a score of 116.8.

Indonesia will provide January numbers for consumer prices; in December, inflation was up 0.42 percent on month and 3.02 percent on year, while core CPI added 0.23 percent on month and 3.07 percent on year.

Thailand will release January numbers for consumer and producer prices. In December, consumer prices were up 0.13 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year, while core CPI added 0.01 percent on month and 0.7 percent on year. Producer prices were up 0.9 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year.

South Korea will provide January figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to add 10.1 percent on year after rising 7.3 percent in December. Exports are called higher by 9.0 percent after rising 6.4 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $5.310 trillion, down from $7.003 trillion a month earlier.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

