Canadian Dollar Drops Against Majors




01.02.17 06:13
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.


The Canadian dollar fell to an 8-day low of 1.4131 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4067.


Against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the Australian dollar, the loonie dropped to 1.3091, 86.34 and 0.9903 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3028, 86.55 and 0.9881 respectively.


If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.44 against the euro, 1.34 against the greenback, 84.00 against the yen and 1.01 against the aussie.


