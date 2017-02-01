CAC 40 Rallies After China Data

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French shares inched higher in early trade Wednesday, with solid data out of China as well as encouraging earnings updates from a slew of European companies like Julius Baer Group, Siemens and Volvo offering support on a light day on the economic front.





China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for January came in at 51.3, higher than a forecast of 51.2, suggesting that China's recent recovery remains largely intact at the start of the New Year. The official services sector PMI edged up to 54.6 from 54.5 in December.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 44 points or 0.92 percent at 4,792 in opening deals after losing 0.8 percent the previous day. Among the prominent gainers, Accor, BNP Paribas, Bouygues, Societe Generale Group, LafargeHolcim, L'Oréal, Orange, Renault and Peugeot climbed 1-2 percent.

The Federal Reserve is due to announce its latest monetary policy decision later today, although no changes in policy are expected. Investors also eye manufacturing data from Europe and the U.S. for further direction.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM