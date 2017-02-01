Erweiterte Funktionen

Boston Properties Inc. Q4 Earnings Climb 20%




01.02.17 00:29
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Properties Inc.

(BXP) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $236.90 million, or $1.54 per share. This was up from $197.34 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $636.06 million. This was up from $624.24 million last year.


Boston Properties Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $236.90 Mln. vs. $197.34 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.54 vs. $1.28 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.3% -Revenue (Q4): $636.06 Mln vs. $624.24 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.9%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.47 - $1.49


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



