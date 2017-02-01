Boston Properties Inc. Q4 Earnings Climb 20%
01.02.17 00:29
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Properties Inc.
(BXP) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $236.90 million, or $1.54 per share. This was up from $197.34 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $636.06 million. This was up from $624.24 million last year.
Boston Properties Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $236.90 Mln. vs. $197.34 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.54 vs. $1.28 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.3% -Revenue (Q4): $636.06 Mln vs. $624.24 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.9%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.47 - $1.49
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|120,627 €
|120,627 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.02./14:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1011211018
|907550
|129,00 €
|98,77 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|120,627 €
|0,00%
|31.01.17
|Berlin
|120,64 €
|+0,10%
|08:08
|München
|122,20 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|NYSE
|130,90 $
|0,00%
|31.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|121,05 €
|-0,42%
|09:34
|Stuttgart
|120,964 €
|-0,64%
|13:34
|Frankfurt
|120,499 €
|-1,46%
|08:15