Erweiterte Funktionen


Australian Dollar Falls Against Most Majors




01.02.17 05:55
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.


The Australian dollar fell to a 3-week low of 1.4291 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4229.


Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie dropped to 0.7552 and 85.35 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7583 and 85.55, respectively.


If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.47 against the euro, 0.73 against the greenback and 83.00 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:58 , dpa-AFX
Oil Above $53 Ahead Of Inventories, Fed
13:54 , dpa-AFX
Gold Flat Ahead Of FOMC Decision
13:54 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Größte Spielwarenmesse weltweit i [...]
13:51 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partne [...]
13:51 , dpa-AFX
Pitney-Bowes Lowers FY17 Earnings Outlook
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...