Anleihe - XFRA BO5B: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION KORREKTUR
02.07.18 13:53
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
BOYD GAMING 18/26 REGS BO5B USU1022EAC22 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|98,605 $
|98,45 $
|0,155 $
|+0,16%
|02.07./15:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|USU1022EAC22
|100,01 $
|98,45 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
