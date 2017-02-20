Erweiterte Funktionen

Vedanta Resources Q3 EBITDA Rises; Revenue Up 26%




20.02.17 09:34
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vedanta Resources Plc (VED.

L) reported third-quarter total Group EBITDA of $882.3 million compared to $493.6 million, prior year. Total Group revenue was $3.07 billion compared to $2.43 billion, previous year.


The Group noted that its third-quarter revenue and EBITDA were up significantly, reflecting benefits of higher commodity prices and production volumes.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,316 € 12,125 € 0,191 € +1,58% 20.02./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0033277061 A0BKZ0 13,10 € 3,06 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		12,316 € +1,58%  14:15
Frankfurt 12,222 € +0,63%  10:21
Stuttgart 11,973 € -0,91%  15:29
München 12,475 € -2,04%  08:07
Berlin 12,185 € -2,13%  08:07
Düsseldorf 12,20 € -3,40%  10:21
Nasdaq OTC Other 12,83 $ -5,24%  17.02.17
