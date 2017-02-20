Erweiterte Funktionen


UK Order Books At 2-Year High: CBI




20.02.17 12:31
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Total orders for UK-manufactured goods reached a two-year high in three months to February, the Industrial Trends Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Monday.


The order book balance rose to 8 percent in three months to February, the highest since February 2015. However, the export order books remained at negative 10 percent.


Output growth is forecast to grow faster in the next three months. The corresponding balance rose to 33 percent, the highest since September 2013.


Manufacturers expect output prices to increase over the next quarter, with the balance rising to 32 percent, the highest since April 2011.


"Stronger demand and production is good news for UK manufacturers, though the weaker pound continues to push up input costs and this is now feeding through to output price inflation expectations," Rain Newton-Smith, CBI chief economist, said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Petrolithium-Übernahme voraus!
Besser als MGX Minerals und Nemaska Lithium - 368% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Spektakuläre Petrolithium-Übernahme voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals und Nemaska Lithium - 368% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:13 , dpa-AFX
Octopus Apollo VCT plc : Change of Auditor
17:07 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR von 17.00 [...]
17:02 , dpa-AFX
M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC : Net [...]
16:42 , dpa-AFX
Nahles: 'Alles gehört auf den Prüfstand'
16:41 , dpa-AFX
Russischer Autobauer Lada will rund 700 Mita [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...