Erweiterte Funktionen


Turkey Consumer Confidence Falls In February




20.02.17 09:22
dpa-AFX


ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence weakened in February, after improving in the previous month, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Monday.


The consumer confidence index dropped to 65.7 in February from 66.9 in January. In December, the reading was 63.4.


Households' financial situation expectations weakened in February. The corresponding index fell to 85.9 from 87.9 in the prior month. The general economic situation expectation index also edged down to 88.0 from 88.6.


The number of people unemployed expectation index decreased by 1.4 percent compared to the previous month and became 67.9 in February. Similarly, the probability of saving index slid to 21.0 from 22.4.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Petrolithium-Übernahme voraus!
Besser als MGX Minerals und Nemaska Lithium - 368% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Spektakuläre Petrolithium-Übernahme voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals und Nemaska Lithium - 368% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:13 , dpa-AFX
Octopus Apollo VCT plc : Change of Auditor
17:07 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR von 17.00 [...]
17:02 , dpa-AFX
M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC : Net [...]
16:42 , dpa-AFX
Nahles: 'Alles gehört auf den Prüfstand'
16:41 , dpa-AFX
Russischer Autobauer Lada will rund 700 Mita [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...