Synergy Rx Pharmacy Recalls Several Non-sterile Products




20.02.17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - San Diego, CA-based Synergy Rx Pharmacy is voluntarily recalling the following non-sterile products; Sublingual Tablets, HCG and HCG with resveratrol Human Chorionic Gonadoptropin), Non Sterile Dermatology creams all strengths (retinoic acid creams, hydroquinine creams, bleaching creams), Numbing Creams, acne creams, hair growth serums with minoxidil, betamethasone creams and Chemical Peels (salicylic acid peels, trichoracetic acid peels, glycolic acid peels, Jessners Peels, custom peels solutions) to the retail level due to a lack of quality assurance.


All lots of Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) 5,000 units/vial and 11,000 units/vial to the retail level are also recalled due to a lack of sterility assurance. HCG is an unapproved product being marketed as for weight loss.


The products are packaged in either 30 gram airless pumps, orange standard RX vials, 15 ml and 30 ml amber bottles, or in large white plastic jars bearing a label that includes Synergy Rx Pharmacy's name and expiration date. All lots of these products are affected. This recall impacts all products distributed between the dates of 08/17/2016 and 12/22/2016.


This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the Arizona Board of Pharmacy.


