Slovenia Consumer Confidence Weakens In February

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's consumer confidence worsened in February, after improving in the previous three months, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed Monday.





The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index fell to -9.0 in February from -3.0 in January.

The measure of consumers' view of the general economic situation of the country for the next twelve months dropped to 0 in February from 6.0 in the prior month.

Similarly, the sub-indicator of expectations for personal finances weakened in February, with the index falling to -5 from -3.

The index regarding expectations for unemployment level over the next twelve months came in at 2.0 in February, up from -7.0 in January.

