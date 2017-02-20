OECD Area GDP Growth Slows In Q4

Erweiterte Funktionen


20.02.17
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Economic growth in the developed economies showed in the fourth quarter, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Monday.


Real GDP growth in the OECD area decelerated to 0.4 percent from 0.5 percent in the third quarter, provisional estimates showed.


Among major seven economies, growth picked up in Germany and France in the fourth quarter to 0.4 percent and remained stable in the United Kingdom, at 0.6 percent.


However, growth slowed sharply in the United States to 0.5 percent from 0.9 percent. Albeit slightly, growth in Japan and Italy slowed to 0.2 percent.


On a yearly basis, growth for the OECD area was stable at 1.7 percent for the fourth straight quarter, the Paris-based organization said.


For 2016 as a whole, GDP rose 1.7 percent in the OECD area, slower than the 2.4 percent expansion in 2015.


