Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "UBS Group":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Northern Trust To Buy UBS' Fund Services Units In Luxembourg And Switzerland




20.02.17 07:35
dpa-AFX


ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG (UBS) on Monday said it has entered into an agreement, under which Northern Trust Corp.

(NTRS) would acquire UBS Asset Management's fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland. The company did not announce the financial terms of the deal.


The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2017, subject to applicable regulatory and fund board approvals and other customary closing conditions.


The acquisition will enable Northern Trust to expand its presence in Luxembourg and gain local fund administration capabilities in Switzerland, becoming a leading administrator by assets in the market.


Upon completion of the transaction, Northern Trust will become the fund administration services provider for funds with approximately 420 billion Swiss francs or $413 billion in assets, including UBS Asset Management's traditional funds currently serviced by UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG or UBS Fund Services (Luxembourg) S.A.


UBS said its clients will continue to be supported by their current relationship management teams following the transaction. UBS Asset Management will continue to offer Management Company, White Labelling and Representative Services to its clients.


Goldman Sachs International served as financial advisor to Northern Trust on the transaction.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Petrolithium-Übernahme voraus!
Besser als MGX Minerals und Nemaska Lithium - 368% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,85 $ 15,98 $ -0,13 $ -0,81% 18.02./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0244767585 A12DFH 16,50 € 10,72 €
Werte im Artikel
87,20 minus
-0,16%
15,85 minus
-0,81%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,971 € +0,54%  16:37
Stuttgart 14,974 € +0,91%  15:03
Xetra 14,98 € +0,71%  17:18
Frankfurt 14,959 € +0,43%  16:07
München 14,99 € 0,00%  08:20
Berlin 14,94 € 0,00%  08:20
Düsseldorf 14,965 € -0,13%  08:43
Hamburg 14,965 € -0,13%  08:19
Hannover 14,965 € -0,13%  08:18
NYSE 15,85 $ -0,81%  17.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre Petrolithium-Übernahme voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals und Nemaska Lithium - 368% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
252 UBS mit Erholungs Potential 01.02.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...