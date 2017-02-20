Erweiterte Funktionen


New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)




20.02.17 15:35
dpa-AFX


NEW CITY ENERGY LIMITED




Date of 20/02/2017 Announcement:




Net Asset Values per share as 17/02/2017 at:




The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.




New City Energy Limited         Pence per share


              18.01






--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Net asset value as at 17.02.2017 of New City Energy Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: NCE): NAV-bid........... : 18.01 GBp




