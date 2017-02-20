Erweiterte Funktionen


NASA Cargo Headed To Space Station




20.02.17 13:57
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Major experiments that will look into a range of scientific disciplines from human health to atmospheric conditions on Earth are on their way to the International Space Station following liftoff Sunday aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

About 5,500 pounds of research equipment, cargo and supplies are packed into the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft that is now in Earth orbit and headed to the station on the CRS-10 mission.


SpaceX's Dragon cargo craft launched from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This was the first commercial launch from Kennedy's history pad.


Astronauts Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency) and Shane Kimbrough of NASA will use the space station's robotic arm to capture Dragon when it arrives at the station.


