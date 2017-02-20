Finland Inflation Eases In January

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation eased for the first time in five months in January, figures from Statistics Finland showed Monday.





The consumer price index rose 0.8 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 1.0 percent increase in December, which was the highest inflation since November 2014. The measure has been rising since April 2016.

Consumer prices were raised most in January by increases in the prices of petrol, cigarettes and electricity, and in the vehicle tax from one year ago, the agency reported.

Transport costs grew 3.7 percent on year, while prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped by 2.4 percent.

Month-on-month, consumer prices decreased 0.6 percent from November, when it increased by 0.2 percent.

The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, climbed 0.9 percent annually in January, while it declined 0.7 percent from a month ago.

