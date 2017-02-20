Erweiterte Funktionen


Dutch Consumer Confidence At 9-1/2 High; Spending Growth Eases




20.02.17 07:18
dpa-AFX


AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer confidence strengthened further in February to the strongest level in nine-and-a-half years, while spending growth eased slightly in December, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.


The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 14.0 in February from 13.0 in January. Moreover, the latest reading was the highest since August 2007.


Consumers were slightly more positive about the economy than in January. The corresponding index climbed to 29 from 28. The index measuring willingness to buy also increased from 3 to 4 in February.


Separately, the statistical office revealed that consumer spending grew 2.5 percent yearly in December, slower than November's 2.7 percent climb. The measure has been rising since October 2014.


In December, consumers spent more on durable goods such as home appliances, home furnishings and automobiles, the agency said.


