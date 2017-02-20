Denmark Consumer Confidence Strengthens For Second Month

Erweiterte Funktionen


20.02.17 09:30
dpa-AFX


COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence strengthened for a second straight month in February as households' expectations regarding the national as well as personal economic situation improved further, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed Monday.


The consumer confidence index rose to 4.8 from 4.5 in January. In December, the score was -0.3.


Consumers' expectations for both the personal and national economic situation in the next 12 months improved for a third consecutive month. However, they did not think it was a good time to make big-ticket purchases.


