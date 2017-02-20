CAC 40 Up 17 Points In Early Trade

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares rose in early trade Monday, although trading volumes remained thin on a light day on the economic front and amid the Presidents Day holiday in the U.



S.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 17 points or 0.34 percent at 4,884 in late opening deals after declining 0.7 percent on Friday.

Banks held steady, with BNP Paribas rising 0.7 percent and Societe Generale gaining half a percent.

Oil major Total SA rose half a percent as oil prices held steady above $53 a barrel in European trade.

Aerospace major Airbus Group and cement giant LafargeHolcim rose over 1 percent each.

