Australian Dollar Rises Against Majors




20.02.17 07:41
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.


The Australian dollar rose to 86.87 against the yen, from Friday's closing value of 86.57.


Against the euro, the aussie advanced to 1.3821 from an early low of 1.3864. This may be compared to an early 4-day high of 1.3807.


Against the U.S., the Canadian and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged up to 0.7679, 1.0053 and 1.0702 from last week's closing quotes of 0.7667, 1.0035 and 1.0673, respectively.


If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 88.00 against the yen, 1.37 against the euro, 0.78 against the greenback, 1.01 against the loonie and 1.08 against the kiwi.


